IRCTC Website Down: Passengers Unable To Book Tatkal Ticket, Express Concern On Twitter

IRCTC Website Down: Passengers Unable To Book Tatkal Ticket, Express Concern On Twitter

Tatkal bookings are the immediate bookings that are done only two days prior to the journey date.

IRCTC Outage Latest Update: Train passengers on Saturday faced trouble while booking tatkal tickets as the IRCTC online services were down for quite long time. After knowing about the outage on IRCTC app and the official website, several passengers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their concerns.

On Twitter, the passengers highlighted that they had been trying to log in and book their tickets this festival season, but were unable to do so after coming across an unexpected error. After several complaints on social media, #Tatkal and #irctc started trending on Twitter.

The IRCTC faced an outage at a time when the rush for train ticket booking is comparatively high because of the Holi festival.

Check what the anxious passengers said on Twitter:

@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva

IRCTC Portal and Apps are Damn Slow. looks like we are again Living in 2012 Era where a Ticket Booking used to take 30 Mins.. I am Trying to Login Portal from Last 15 Mins and It didn't Moved a Bit. Seriously it need upgradation. pic.twitter.com/CmwhvgcFTZ — Gajju (@gajju) March 4, 2023

IRCTC not working during tatkal ticket booking hour, everything was appearing all the advertisement are coming, different advertising are popping up but capta code not appearing so we are unable to login. Why????#IRCTC #officefmr #PMO pic.twitter.com/OltKQwOw7m — Praveen K Srivastava (@Praveener1985) March 4, 2023

I think IRCTC is not able to manage the railway tickets booking, Almost when we needtatkal ticket There website is not responded, don't know what is the reason. Govt must think about this and provide some alternative ways for booking Tickets.@AshwiniVaishnaw @IRCTCofficial pic.twitter.com/gqNAGOlgJe — Pushkar Kumar (@Pushkar40738537) March 4, 2023

I'm trying for tatkal since 11.00 am. At 11.45 am I booked my ticket. The money got debited from my account but the ticket was not booked. Kindly refund my money @IRCTCofficial #IRCTC @serailwaykol @drmkgp pic.twitter.com/EV6AmlW9HI — Richita Tarai (@TaraiRichita) March 4, 2023

For the convenience of the passengers and also to meet travel demand of during Holi festival, the Indian Railways said it has started running additional trains to various parts of the country.

For the unversed, Tatkal bookings are the immediate bookings that are done only two days prior to the journey date. The bookings for train tatkal tickets open at 10 AM for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11 AM for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S).

