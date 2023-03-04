IRCTC Website Down: Passengers Unable To Book Tatkal Ticket, Express Concern On Twitter

Top Recommended Stories

On Twitter, the passengers highlighted that they had been trying to log in and book their tickets this festival season, but were unable to do so after coming across an unexpected error.

Published: March 4, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Tatkal bookings are the immediate bookings that are done only two days prior to the journey date.
IRCTC Outage Latest Update: Train passengers on Saturday faced trouble while booking tatkal tickets as the IRCTC online services were down for quite long time. After knowing about the outage on IRCTC app and the official website, several passengers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their concerns.

On Twitter, the passengers highlighted that they had been trying to log in and book their tickets this festival season, but were unable to do so after coming across an unexpected error. After several complaints on social media, #Tatkal and #irctc started trending on Twitter.

The IRCTC faced an outage at a time when the rush for train ticket booking is comparatively high because of the Holi festival.

Check what the anxious passengers said on Twitter:

For the convenience of the passengers and also to meet travel demand of during Holi festival, the Indian Railways said it has started running additional trains to various parts of the country.

For the unversed, Tatkal bookings are the immediate bookings that are done only two days prior to the journey date. The bookings for train tatkal tickets open at 10 AM for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11 AM for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S).

