IRCTC, Zomato, Asian Paints, Siemens, IFB Industries, Godrej Properties, DLF, Aditya Birla Capital, Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Sensex started at 73,599.47 up by 96.83 or 0.13 per cent. The Nifty50 index traded in the green at 22,358, up by 25.35 points or 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Nifty MidCap 100 traded flat with a positive bias, whereas the Small Cap 100 index traded lower. Nifty Bank opened with a negative bias at 47,307.65.

IRCTC Stock: Buy call for IRCTC shares with a target price of Rs 1,120 with a perspective of 12 months.

Buy call for Aditya Birla Capital futures with a target price of Rs 186 and a stop loss at Rs 177.

Siemens Stock: Buy the Rs 4,750 call option for Siemens at Rs 152 for a target of Rs 220 with a stop loss at Rs 120.

IFB Industries Stock: Buy call with a target price of Rs 1,650 with a perspective of Rs 6-9 months.

Godrej Properties Stocks: Buy call for shares with a target price of Rs 2,485 and a stop loss at Rs 2,400.

DLF Stocks: Buy call for shares with a target price of Rs 927 with a stop loss at Rs 900.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd share price target 2024:

Brokerage firms Jefferies and Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 225 and Rs 214, respectively for the stock.

Zomato share price target 2024:

HSBC has maintained a Buy rating and rose share target price from Rs 163 to Rs 200.

Asian Paints share price target 2024:

Macquarie has given an Outperform rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 4000.

Berger Paints share price target 2024:

Macquarie has maintained an ‘Underperform rating’ and cut share target price to Rs 520 to Rs 490.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

