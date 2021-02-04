Saral Pension Plan: People who want to make to investments early to create an avenue for benefits during their retirement, here comes a wonderful opportunity for them. One such scheme that would allow them to secure their plans once they retire from their jobs is the Saral Pension Plan. IRDAI’s Saral Pension Plan is a standard individual immediate annuity product that could be beneficial for the people who want to make personal finance decisions this year. Also Read - Saral Pension Scheme: This Yojana To Start From April 1; Check IRDAIs Plan And All Benefits

Taking care of issues faced by people, insurance sector regulator Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (Irdai) has asked life insurance providers to offer a standard immediate plan named 'Saral Pension'.

The 'Saral Pension' plan is meant at simplicity for investors in order to cut through the clutter and by offering simpler solutions for their pension needs.

Under the Saral pension plan, only two such variants are available — single-life annuity and joint-life annuity. According to the guidelines of the IRDAI, the Saral Pension Yojana allows for a minimum annuity amount contribution of Rs 1000 per month, Rs 3000 every three months, Rs 6000 every six months, and Rs 12,000 every 12 months or a year.

The IRDAI further suggests that the insurers can surrender the Saral Pension Plan any time after six months from the date of commencing the plan. Experts feel that the initiative of the IRDAI would make it much easier for the consumers to make a selection of insurance plans.

Saral Pension plan simplified? The two types of Saral Pension plan include life annuity with 100% return of purchase prise (RoPP) in which the pension is paid to the annuitant for life. In case of annuitant’s death, the entire purchase amount is given to annuitant’s heir or nominee. Moreover, in the second type ‘joint annuity’, the primary holder gets the annuity payments and in case of death, the secondary holder get the payments. In case of death of the second holder, the nominee gets 100% RoPP.