New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Lalit Goyal, vice chairman and managing director of the Ireo Group, in connection with a money laundering case. Goyal was arrested after four days of questioning.

The realtor was detained last week at the Delhi Airport when he was about to take a flight out of the country. A lookout circular had been put out against Mr Goyal by the Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes.

"Real estate company IREO promoter Lalit Goyal was detained at Delhi Airport by immigration officials and was handed over to ED. He is being questioned and his statement is being recorded by ED in a case of money laundering and diversion of funds of investors," an ED official told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Goyal’s name had also appeared in Pandora Papers.

“A lookout circular was issued against him in a case registered at Chandigarh. He was questioned by the ED in a case of alleged money laundering and diversion of funds of investors,” the official added.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists following a two-year investigation, exposed over 35 current and former global leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who reportedly used tax havens and hid real incomes through offshore companies. The dossier contains over 11.9 million confidential documents.

IREO has been under investigation since 2010 over a case involving the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The Indian Express in a report published on October 12 had revealed that the company had moved US $ 77 million to offshore Trusts even as homebuyers and investors had approached authorities and courts against the company for return of their money.

The IREO Group flagship IREO Private Limited is reeling in losses — Rs 500 crore in 2018-19.