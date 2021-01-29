New Delhi: The share price listing of Indian Railway Finance Corporation or IRFC is going to happen on Friday (January 29) on BSE and NSE. The Rs. 4,633 crore initial public offering (IPO) of IRFC opened on January 18 in the price band of Rs 25-26 per share and closed on January 20 with an enthusiastic response from investors in all the categories. The initial public offer of IRFC was subscribed nearly 3.5 times during the period. Post IPO, the shareholding of government will come down to 86.4%, from 100% earlier. Also Read - Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO Opens Today in Rs 25-26 per Share Price Band

Established in the year 1986, IRFC, is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilising funds from domestic as well as overseas markets. Its primary objective is to meet the predominant portion of ‘extra-budgetary resources’ requirement of the Indian Railways through market borrowings at the most competitive rates and terms. Also Read - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO: Share Allotment Likely Today, Here's How to Check

It is the first IPO by a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the public sector. The NBFC would utilise the proceeds of the IPO for augmenting equity capital base to meet future capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Also Read - CSB Bank makes strong debut, jumps 41% against issue price of Rs 195; m-cap stands at Rs 5,157.71 cr

As of today, the allotment of shares in IRFC IPO has been finalised and the share allocation and refund process will be managed by the registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited’s website. And if you are one of the subscribers who have applied for this, then you will be definitely be looking for the IRFC IPO Allotment status today. Hence, here’s a step by step guide for checking the IRFC IPO Allotment status: Investors can check the website of KFin Technologies at https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx to check the IRFC IPO allotment status. One can also check the allotment status on the BSE or NSE website.

* Firstly, one needs to log in at the official BSE website– bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or NSE website —www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

* After logging into the BSE website, select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select ‘ Indian Railway Finance Corporation’

* Next you need to enter you IPO application number and PAN number and click ‘Search’

*And then, your IRFC IPO allotment status will be displayed on your screen if the IRFC shares are allotted against your application.