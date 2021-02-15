New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) has reported a surge of 15.65 per cent to Rs 2,934 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Notably, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a finance arm of the Indian Railways. It raises financial resources for expansion and running through capital markets and other borrowings. Also Read - 2nd Test: Twitterverse Hails Birthday Boy Ben Foakes For His 'Lightening Quick' Stumping to Dismiss Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant | WATCH

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,537 crore for the corresponding nine months in the previous fiscal. The total revenue from operations from the first nine months of the current fiscal grew by 10.76 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 11,315.51 crore.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 907.04 crore during the same period of the last fiscal. Its total revenue from operations rose 8 per cent to Rs 3,932.38 crore during the quarter under review.

The Board of Directors of IRFC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1,380 crore translating to Rs 1.05 per share for the financial year 2020-21, on a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

Reacting to the financial growth, Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC stated, “The massive investment plan that Indian Railways has drawn for the growth, expansion and modernization of Indian Rail System in the current decade and the fact that a significant portion of the funding requirement is to be met through IRFC, there will be sustained growth in revenue and profitability in future. This can be substantiated by the results which we have witnessed for the 9M FY2021 results. We are also happy to announce a dividend of Rs. 1.05 per share to our shareholders.”

(With agency inputs)