New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share prices today soared at stock market. Against the backdrop of online bus ticketing portal redBUS announcing its collaboration with IRCTC, the shares of the Indian Railways' catering arm jumped nearly 4 per cent today. The shares of IRCTC touched a high of Rs 808.40 on the NSE against the previous close of Rs 775.80, as reported by Economic Times.

As of 2:58 PM, IRCTC was trading at Rs 799.45, according to NSE India's website. IRCTC share price was at Rs 799.30, up by 23.75 points or 3.06 per cent, according to details on BSE India website.

According to the report, the largest online bus ticketing platform in India announced its plan to launch a rail ticket booking platform by the name of redRail in collaboration with IRCTC, on Monday.

The platform will allow booking bus tickets as well as rail tickets from the same platform, according to The Economic Times. The service will be available for desktop users, iOS phone users as well as the Andriod app users and the support will be available in five regional languages.

IRCTC has seen a strong growth of 386 per cent in its profit for the quarter ending September 2021. The revenue in the quarter jumped to Rs 404.9 crore as compared to an year erlier. This growth was majorly driven by a high growth in the internet ticketing section, the report further stated.