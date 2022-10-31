New Delhi: Dismissing reports which claimed that Twitter’s new boss is planning to sack more employees, Elon Musk in a post on the micro-blogging site asserted that the claim is baseless. “This is false”, Musk tweeted responding to a user asking about the lay-offs.Also Read - Twitter's Character Limit To Be Increased? Elon Musk Has THIS To Say

This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times! pic.twitter.com/d6V6m5ATW2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

For the unversed, the New York Times had reported that Musk ordered company-wide layoffs and some departments would be more affected than others. As per the NYT report, the layoffs could occur before November 1, the same day when employees are supposed to get their stock grants, which “typically represent a significant portion” of their pay.

Furthermore, it was claimed that the new Twitter boss may not have to pay these grants if he lays off employees before November 1.

Earlier last week, Musk, during his first visit to the company headquarters with a kitchen sink in his hands, had asserted that that he is not going to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce (5,600 employees). At present, Twitter has around 7,500 employees.

On October 28, Musk completed his USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter, and fired top executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, among others.