Is ethanol-free petrol still available? Find out where to get it and what it costs

Under the government's ethanol blending programme, E20 petrol (petrol blended with 20% ethanol) is now widely available across most parts of the country. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on crude oil imports and promote the use of alternative fuels.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/is-ethanol-free-petrol-still-available-find-out-where-to-get-it-what-it-costs-crude-oil-pure-petrol-e10-grades-indian-oil-xp100-hindustan-petroleum-power100-bharat-petroleum-speed100-delhi-gurugram-no-8498967/ Copy

(Representational image)

New Delhi: Under the government’s ethanol blending programme, E20 petrol (petrol blended with 20% ethanol) is now widely available across most parts of the country. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on crude oil imports and promote the use of alternative fuels.

Consequently, many vehicle owners are wondering whether “pure” petrol (E0)—petrol without ethanol—is still available in India. While the government has not announced plans to reintroduce E0 on a large scale, certain premium petrol grades remain exempt from the ethanol blending programme.

It is therefore important to know which petrol is truly ethanol-free, where it is available, and how its price compares to standard E20 petrol.

What did the government say in Parliament?

The Ministry of Petroleum recently clarified in Parliament that there are no plans to reintroduce E0 (pure petrol) or E10 grades to the market.

Is ethanol-free petrol available?

Yes, but only as premium petrol. The government has clarified that premium-grade petrol sold by public sector oil companies—such as Indian Oil’s XP100, Hindustan Petroleum’s Power100, and Bharat Petroleum’s Speed100—will continue to be supplied without ethanol blending. These premium grades have been kept outside the scope of the E20 blending mandate.

These premium grades from government oil companies are ethanol-free:

– Indian Oil’s XP100

– Bharat Petroleum’s Speed100

– Hindustan Petroleum’s Power100

Where is it available?

According to Indian Oil, XP100 is available at select fuel stations in select cities. The major cities where its availability has been announced include:

– Delhi

– Gurugram

– Noida

– Jaipur

– Chandigarh

– Mumbai

– Pune

– Ahmedabad

– Chennai

– Bengaluru

– Hyderabad

– Kolkata

– Bhubaneswar

This means that if you are in Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Noida, Gurugram), or any other city mentioned above, you are most likely to find XP100 nearby. Availability and cost may vary from pump to pump.