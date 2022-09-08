New Delhi: Hinting at slashing jobs, Google CEO Sundar Pichai asserted that he wants to see his firm 20 percent more efficient by ensuring that “employees are really productive”. Addressing Code Conference in Los Angeles, Pichai talked about his plans to run the company more efficiently amid economic uncertainty and a broader slowdown in ad spending, of which Google has been the largest beneficiary until now.Also Read - Google Hints At Slashing Jobs To Make Firm More Productive. Read CEO Sundar Pichai’s Detailed Plan

SUNDAR PICHAI’S PLAN TO RUN COMPANY MORE EFFICIENTLY

"We want to make sure as a company, when you have fewer resources than before, you are prioritizing all the right things to be working on and your employees are really productive, that they can actually, have an impact on the things they're working on so that's what we are spending our time on", said the Google and Alphabet boss. This statement is being seen as Pichai's plan to reduce number of employees.

He added, "Across everything we do, we can be slower to make decisions. You look at it end-to-end and figure out how to make the company 20 per cent more productive."

WHAT PICHAI HAD SAID IN JULY

This is not the first time that Pichai has hinted at trimming jobs at the tech major. In July, Pichai wrote a memo to his employees saying that the company will be slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, as global macro-economic conditions continue to hit industries across the spectrum.

He had stated that the company will have to “be more entrepreneurial” and work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days”. “In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas,” Pichai noted.

GOOGLE STRUGGING WITH FINANCIAL ISSUES

After the pandemic, the tech giant recruited a lot of employees and now dealing with a number of financial issues. Recently it was also reported that the company may sack employees if they will not take their work seriously. However, it is continuing its hiring process. Reports claimed that Google will be hiring engineering, technical and other critical roles but will “pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas”.