the package is among the most substantial in the world after the financial packages announced by the United States, which is 13 per cent of its GDP, and by Japan, which is over 21 per cent of its GDP.

Higher than Pakistan?

Not higher, but it is almost equal. Pakistan’s GDP is 284 billion dollars and the stimulus package totals to 265 billion dollars. But it is definitely higher than the GDP of Vietnam, Portugal, Greece, New Zealand and Romania.

The stimulus is five times the personal wealth of Mukesh Ambani, which is 5,760 crore USD.

Devil in the details?

However, many experts are of the opinion that the package won’t be of Rs 20 lakh crore. It will come down to half of it as there will be several reforms in the package which will translate into benefits equivalent to the rest of the amount.