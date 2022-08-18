Janmashtami 2022: Festivals form an integral part of the Indian culture and varies from state to state, with each state or city having its own set of customs and traditions of celebrating a particular festival. Janmashtami, which will be celebrated all over the country tomorrow, August 19 is a Hindu festival and a Gazetted holiday in many regions of India. In India, it is a Gazetted holiday in Bihar, Chandigarah, Chattisgarah, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Miizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Tamil Nadu, this holiday is known as Sri Krishna Jayanti. Janmashtami is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Puja Samagri: 5 Things You Should Offer to Lord Krishna For Guaranteed Love And Success

States that have declared govt holiday on Janmashtami 2022

The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18. Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Railway Police Accused of Forcefully Collecting 'Donation' from Vendors of Kanpur Central Station

An official statement issued here said, “August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of ‘Janmashtami’ instead of August 18 as already notified.” Also Read - Mathura To Dwarka: Janmashtmi Celebration Time Across Different Places in India

Uttar Pradesh administration has declared August 19,2022 (Friday) as a holiday on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janamashtami as opposed to earlier decided date of August 18, 2022 (Thursday). The UP administration released a public notice regarding this change.

How many central govt restricted holidays in August 2022?

Four days have been declared as restricted holidays for Central Govt offices in India during the month of August 2022.

Raksha Bandhan – 12.8.2022 (Friday) Parsi New Year’s day / Nauraj – 16.8.2022 (Tuesday), Janmashtami (Smarta) – 19.8.2022 (Friday), Vinayaka Chaturthi / Ganesh Chaturthi – 31.8.2022 (Wednesday).

This is one of the most important Hindu festivals, Janmashtami (Krishna Jayanti) is the birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth reincarnation of Lord Vishnu who gave the vital message of the Bhagwat Gita – the guiding principles for every Hindu.

Across India, there will be ceremonies and prayers at temples dedicated to Krishna. The day before may consist of fasting and prayer up to midnight, the time at which it was said that Krishna was born.