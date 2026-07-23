Is Modi government planning to raise ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 per cent? Minister answers

The Centre clarified in the Lok Sabha that there are no immediate plans to raise petrol ethanol blending beyond 20 percent, pending further research and industry consensus.

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New Delhi: In a matter of relief for the car owners of India, the Union Government clarified in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that there are currently no plans to raise the nationwide base ethanol blending limit in petrol beyond 20 percent. Addressing parliamentary queries during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi stated that any future expansion would depend on thorough technical studies and consultations with key industry stakeholders, including vehicle manufacturers, oil firms and research institutions.

Additionally, the ministry noted that while E85 fuel, comprising 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent petrol has been introduced, it remains strictly restricted to designated Flex Fuel Vehicles. Authorities emphasized that this specialized fuel option operates independently and does not signal an upward revision of the standard base blending target for regular motor fuel.

The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas also clarified that ethanol has been used globally for more than a century, with countries such as Brazil operating higher ethanol blends for decades.

Details on Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme implementation

In India, the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.

The scientific studies, field validation and extensive real-world operating experience have shown that E20 is a safe, cleaner and technologically superior fuel when used in accordance with the prescribed specifications and manufacturer recommendations.

Also read: Does E20 petrol reduce mileage, why is it not cheaper or optional? Modi government release detailed FAQs

The Union government’s assessment is based not only on laboratory research but also on large-scale experience after nationwide implementation, Minister Gopi said.

What Union government said on ethanol-blended petrol?

“E15+ blended petrol has been in widespread use for more than three-and-a-half years and E19-E20 fuel for more than two-and-a-half years. More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have been operating on these blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending. This is further validated through large-scale real-world experience. Manufacturer service data confirm that there is no abnormal corrosion, wear or reduction in vehicle life due to E20 fuel,” he added.