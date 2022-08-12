New Delhi: Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday dropped a big hint at announcing an electric sports car in India. Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal said, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The movie isn’t over yet, my friend). See you on 15th August 2 pm.”Also Read - Independence Day 2022: These 5 Countries Share Their Independence Day With India On August 15

The tweet from Bhavish, which has a teaser video as well, comes just weeks after he said that Ola is planning to get an electric sports car to India.

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost😎 See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022



At present, Ola Electric already has produced scooters in the Indian market. Now if the firm launches an electric car, Ola will be up against some of the best players in the market.

Already running in the market, Tata Motors and MG have launched electric variants of their popular models in the Indian market. Moreover, Hyundai, Kia Motors and Volvo are also planning to bring EV variants to India.

Recently, Ola Electric has announced an investment of $500 million for a research and development centre for battery technology.