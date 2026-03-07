Home

Is Sundar Pichai among highest-paid CEOs in world? Google offers him pay package worth up to USD 692 million – What is the reason?

Sundar Pichai could earn up to USD 692 million under a new compensation plan. He is expected to earn the amount over the next three years.

Google Offers Sundar Pichai Pay Package Worth Up To USD 692 Million: Tech giant Google may offer CEO Sundar Pichai USD 692 million under its new compensation plan published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. Pichai stands to earn the amount over the next three years. As per reports, the Alphabet CEO will continue to receive a salary of USD 6 million over three years (USD 2 million annually). The remaining compensation would be paid in Alphabet stock.

What’s Inside The Pay Plan?

The compensation of the CEO also includes shares in Waymo and Wing. The SEC filing stated that Pichai is eligible to receive nearly USD175 million from both the subsidiaries – USD45 million from Wing and USD130 million from Waymo.

The allocation, however, would depend on the final movement of the shares. For Alphabet, the allocation depends on the amount of dividends it pays.

What Happens If A Dismissal Occurs?

According to the filing, in the event of dismissal, the Google CEO would have to “forfeit all stock options that are not yet exercisable”.

“Current and previous incentives in Pichai’s compensation have benefited Alphabet and its stockholders significantly,” the filing read.

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth

According to Forbes’ real-time index, Pichai’s net worth is USD 1.5 billion.

Pichai’s Career At Tech Giant Google

Sundar Pichai has been serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Google since 2015 and of Alphabet since 2019. He joined the US tech giant in 2004. He led the product and engineering teams for Maps, Chrome, Gmail, Android, and Google Workspace.

Before getting the CEO post, Pichai served as Google’s Senior Vice President of Products from 2014 to 2015. He also served as Senior Vice President of Android and Chrome from 2013 to 2014.

Sundar Pichai is a member of Alphabet’s Board of Directors. “Under his leadership, Google has been focused on developing products and services, powered by the latest advances in AI, that offer help in moments big and small,” a Google blog post read.

Sundar Pichai has been associated with Google for nearly 22 years, taking the tech company to new heights.

