New Delhi: In a major development, the Modi government is planning to introduce a new law banning all ‘private cryptocurrencies’ in the nation such as bitcoin and instead create a national cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and industry leaders are in panic mode following the news. Also Read - Cryptocurrency Ban: India Plans to Introduce New Law Prohibiting All 'Private Cryptocurrencies'

In a Twitter poll, Rohit Chadda, CEO of Digital Publishing at Zee Group, conducted a Twitter poll asking users, whether the government move is justified. He asked in a tweet, ”With #IndiaWantsCrypto trending. Do you think the government’s proposal on the ban of private #cryptocurrency in India is justified?”

Well, the final results are yet to come, most of the users seem to be not happy with the proposed law. Do share your vote and tell us what you think!

Notably, The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 would prohibit cryptocurrencies in India and provide a framework for creating an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI had previously prohibited crypto trading for almost two years before that ban was overturned by the Supreme Court in March 2020.