Aadhar card misuse: Aadhar card is an essential document in our country. Today, from taking advantage of every government scheme to taking admission to school, an Aadhar number is asked for. Apart from this, from opening an account in the bank to getting a SIM card, Aadhaar is required in everything. But if Aadhaar falls into the wrong hands, there is also the possibility of its misuse.

If you suspect that your Aadhaar number is being misused, then you can check it online from your home by visiting the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). You are not charged any fee for this.

Here is its process

First of all, you have to go to the Aadhar website or this link uidai.gov.in/. Here you will find the option of Aadhaar Authentication History at the bottom of Aadhaar Services, click on it. Here you have to enter the Aadhar number and the security code as seen and click on Send OTP. After this an OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number (RMN) linked with Aadhaar, enter this OTP and click on submit. After this, you have to fill all the information asked including authentication type, date range, and OTP. (Note- You can view data for up to 6 months) By clicking on Verify OTP, a list will appear in front of you, in which information will be given about when and where Aadhaar was used in the last 6 months.

Complain about wrong use

On seeing the records, if you suspect that the Aadhar card has been misused, you can immediately file a complaint. You can register a complaint by calling the toll-free number 1947 or sending an email to help@uidai.gov.in or lodge a complaint online at https://resident.uidai.gov.in/file-complaint link.

There is no provision for cancellation of Aadhaar of a dead person

There is no system to cancel the Aadhar card of a person after his death. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the family of the deceased to maintain the Aadhar card of the deceased and see that it is not misused. The person who has died, if that person was taking benefit of any scheme or subsidy through Aadhaar, then the concerned department should be informed about the death of the person. This will remove his name from that scheme.

What can be done

One can lock the Aadhaar of the deceased person through the Aadhaar app or the UIDAI website. This will help prevent the misuse of Aadhaar number of the deceased person.