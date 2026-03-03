Home

Will Petrol and Diesel prices in India rise amid crisis in the Middle East? Oil marketing companies likely to...

A barrel of Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at USD 79.41 early Monday, according to FactSet, 9 percent jump from Friday’s price of USD 72.87, which had marked a seven-month high at the time.

New Delhi: Global crude oil prices have witnessed a massive surge following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel and Tehran’s retaliatory response. According to the reports, the global crude oil prices have spiked by 9 percent. West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the US, was selling at $72.79 a barrel early on Monday, up 8.6 percent from its trading price of about USD 67 on Friday, according to data from the CME Group.

Will petrol and diesel prices rise in India?

According to the reports, the retail prices of petrol and diesel in India are unlikely to increase in the near future. It is important to note that India imports 88 percent of its crude oil requirement, which is refined into fuels such as petrol and diesel.

Balanced government policy to keep prices stable

Reports further added that an immediate hike in retail fuel prices is not expected due to the government’s balanced policy in this regard. Under this approach, oil marketing companies are allowed to build margins when international prices fall and are expected to support consumers when rates rise.

All three state-run oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel retail prices unchanged since April 2022.

