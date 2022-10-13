Wipro Latest news: Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro said the company will pay out 100 per cent of variable pay to 85 per cent of its employees for the second quarter of financial year 2023. Speaking at a press meet following the second quarter results, he also said the company has promoted more than 10,000 employees and increased salaries across bands.Also Read - Work From Home: This Company SACKS Employee For Refusing to Keep Webcam on

Last quarter, Wipro slashed variable payouts across bands. While those in junior bands received 70 percent of their variable pay, those in B and C and above mid-manager level and above did not receive their variable pay for the quarter, which was attributed to margin pressures.

Speaking on the latest development, Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal, while speaking to moneycontrol.com said that the remaining 15 per cent employees will get their variable pay as per policy. He however, did not share details on the quantum of variable pay to these employees or what bands these employees belong to.

WIPRO FRESH HIRING

The Bengaluru headquartered software services firm said it had onboarded 14,000 freshers in the first six months of fiscal 2022, with a net increase in headcount of 600 for the quarter ended September, 2022. The company also rolled out salary increases during the quarter, and promoted 10,000 employees during the quarter.

WIPRO ON MOONLIGHTING

Wipro has taken a strong stance on the practice of moonlighting among IT employees, and Delaporte said that it “wasn’t a legal matter, but an ethical one.”

“We are taking pride in the fact that we can really expect to sign the contracts. Contracts have to be respected,” he said. He specified that the company didn’t have a problem with employees doing small jobs in their spare time, “So, here we are not talking about side jobs. I’m really talking about being in an obvious situation of conflict of interest,” he said.

WIPRO WORK FROM HOME

Earlier, the company had said that it expected senior employees to start returning to offices from October 10, 2022. “The intent is to get people more connected and all our offices are open four days a week. We expect people to be in office three days a week, said Saurabh Govil, CHRO, Wipro.

WIPRO NET PROFIT DROPS

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company at Rs 2,659 crore in July-September was 9.27 per cent lower than Rs 2,930 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 22,539.7 crore, up 14.60 per cent growth over Rs 19,667.4 crore in the previous year.

Sequentially, the revenue increased 4.69 per cent from Rs 21,528.6 crore in the previous quarter while profit was up 3.71 per cent from Rs 2,563.6 crore in the April-June quarter.

“The solid growth in our bookings, large deal signings, and revenues underscores our improved market competitiveness and enhanced value proposition,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

WIPRO SALARY HIKE

The company also rolled out salary increases during the quarter, and promoted 10,000 employees during the quarter. The total headcount at the end of the quarter stood at 259,179. The company plans to hire 30,000 freshers for FY23.

During the quarter we followed a strategy focussing on hiring freshers, and we will continue to follow this strategy over the next quarter, said Delaporte. Attrition for the quarter moderated by 30 basis points to 23%. Delaporte attributed this to getting better at connecting employees in a hybrid world, which was driving a stabilisation in attrition.

“We’ve onboarded freshers and shown them a career path for the next five years, and that’s helped in a moderation of attrition,” said Govil.