New Delhi: The income tax refunds issued by the Income Tax Department during the first eight-and-a-half-months of the current fiscal was Rs 1.57 trillion while it was only Rs 1.23 trillion in the entire fiscal period 2018-19, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had said. When compared to the previous figures, the income tax refunds issued by the government saw a 27.2 per cent increase, stated news agency PTI.

Taking stock of the economic slowdown in the country, the government had taken steps to uplift growth from a six-year low by boosting consumption. Thus the press conference was organised on Friday to disclose the impact of the steps taken to boost the country’s economy.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Pandey noted that the number of tax refund cases has increased by 17 per cent to 2.16 crore. He added that an Integrated-GST refund of Rs 38,988 crore has been released so far this fiscal as compared to Rs 56,057 crore in full 2018-19 financial year.

