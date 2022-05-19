New Delhi: Are you in IT sector and looking for a job change? Well, here is some good news for you as a reputed IT firm has announced 1,000 vacancies in its company. ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of tech company Zoho Corporation, on Thursday announced its plans to hire 1,000 employees this year.Also Read - Raining Jobs As MNCs Set To Hire Over 2,00,000 Employees in India. Deets Inside

The job vacancies will be available in the sectors including development, research and development and customer-facing roles. “We invest heavily in R&D, product design and integration, so that our customers can accelerate their own digital transformation. We invest heavily in support so that our customers have a reliable partner to navigate a fast-changing landscape. We are in IT for the long haul, so customers can trust us to be around,” Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho who was honoured with Padma Shri last year, said.

Since 2002, the company which is the enterprise IT management division of Chennai-based Zoho Corporation has served over 2,80,000 organisations in more than 190 countries.

ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including India, the US, the UAE, the Netherlands, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as more than 200 global partners.

Shailesh Davey, Co-Founder & Vice President of Engineering of Zoho, said the company plans to boost its local workforce by 25 per cent.

“In India, we registered a year-on-year revenue growth of 63.2 per cent in 2021, while our customer count increased by 26.3 per cent, driven by demand primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors,” Davey said during an event.