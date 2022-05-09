New Delhi: IT giant Accenture is inviting applications to onboard freshers as well as experienced applicants for 30,000 positions across the country. The development comes as the job market is witnessing recovery across several sectors that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - 100% Work From Home Off The Table Forever? Infosys, TCS, And Other IT Majors Expect 20-50% Staff in Office Soon | Deets Inside

More than 2,50,000 people in India have been recruited by the IT major (as reported on August 31, 2021). A portal reported that the company could cross the total headcount of 3,00,000 employees by the end of August 2022, if the hiring momentum continues at the same pace. Also Read - UK to Announce New Visa to Attract Talented University Graduates. Job Offer Not Needed. Check Who Can Apply

For a total global headcount of 6,99,000 employees, the company hired 70,000 employees in India and more than 1.62 lakh globally this fiscal. Also Read - IT Job Alert! Over 90,000 Freshers Likely to be Hired by TCS, Infosys This Fiscal; WFH May Continue. Read Details

Qualifications

B.E./B.Tech 2020/2021 graduates in order to join the company’s early onboarding program.

B.Sc., BCA, B.Com, BBA, or BA 2020/2021 graduate.

The company’s also inviting M.E./MCA and MSc (CS/IT) 2020/2021 graduates.

Location

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Mumbai

Gurugram

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Other IT Giants Hiring Aggressively

In the current financial year, TCS is planning to recruit 40,000 employees, while IT major Infosys is looking to hire upwards of 50,000. In the March 2022 quarter, Infosys’ attrition rate rose to 27.7% from 25.5 per cent in the previous quarter. However, Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer at Infosys, opined that Attrition for the quarter has come down by close to 5% both in percentage and absolute headcount. Echoing similar remarks, second IT largest Infosys management also asserted that the attrition rate was down in the last quarter.

Similarly, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has stated that its hiring momentum will be similar to the last fiscal. TCS Chief Operating Officer NG Subramaniam has said that the company has set a hiring target of 40,000 and will expedite it (if needed) during the year.