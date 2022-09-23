New Delhi: Amid the economic downturn, IT giant Google is reducing staff by putting them on forceful ’30 to 60 days’ notice period. The company has asked employees to find a new role within the company or leave, in a bid to cut costs. A report by Wall Street Journal stated Google is typically giving workers 60 days to apply for a new role if their jobs are set to be cut.Also Read - Instagram Down In Various Parts of Globe: Users Unable to Post Images. Here's What They Say

Earlier last month, Google fired more than 50 workers at its incubator Area 120 and gave them extra 30 days to find another job at the company. A Google spokesman was quoted as saying that nearly 95 per cent of employees found new roles within the notice period. Also Read - Google Rolls Out THIS Privacy Tool Which Allows Removal Of Personal Info Directly In Search. Deets Here

Google Suspends Hiring

Google has suspended hiring new employees and reportedly told some existing employees to “shape up or ship out” if expectations are not met. In a company message viewed by Insider, Google Cloud sales leadership has threatened employees with an “overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general” and that if next quarter results “don’t look up, there will be blood on the streets”. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch Price, Colours Leaks Online Ahead of Official Launch | Deets Inside

Cost Cutting At Meta

Similarly, Meta plans to cut costs by at least 10 per cent in the coming months and has put out more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list,” reports Wall Street Journal.

“Facebook parent is looking to reduce costs by at least 10 per cent, people familiar with the plans said, while Google has required some employees to apply for new jobs,” the report mentioned.

Meta has a “long practice” where employees whose roles are eliminated are subject to termination if they can’t find a new job internally within a month. The Mark Zuckerberg-run company had 83,553 employees at the end of the second quarter this year.