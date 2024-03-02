Home

Major Startup Apps Including Naukri, 99acres Make Comeback On Play Store After Govt Calls Google For Meet

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) had slammed the removal of Indian companies' apps and had asked Google to reinstate those delisted apps.

New Delhi: In a positive development for the startup culture of India, Google has reinstated some popular Indian apps it had removed from its Play Store, including Naukri and 99acres, after the central government sent a stern warning to the app store. The reinstating of some of the apps was not linked to the government’s position but to the concerned apps complying with the Play Store billing policies. Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, in a post on X, confirmed that many Info Edge apps are now back in the app marketplace.

“Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store. An effort very well led by (company MD and CEO) Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management,” he said.

Taking a strong view of Google pulling out some apps from its Play Store, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told PTI that the delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted and that the tech company and startups concerned have been called for a meeting next week.Union IT and Telecom Minister

IT Minister Calls Google For Meeting

Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that he has called Google for a meeting next week after the company started to reinstate some of the apps of Indian digital companies it delisted from the Play Store. Vaishnaw said that the startup ecosystem is the key to the Indian economy and one big company cannot decide their fate.

“I am hopeful that Google will be reasonable in its approach. We have a large startup ecosystem and it’s crucial to protect their interests,” said the minister.

“We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our startup ecosystem, and I trust that Google will approach this matter reasonably,” the IT Minister noted. Serial investor and entrepreneur Ritesh Malik posted on X: “Thank you Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for your prompt response. Startup India is grateful for the support of the policy makers.”

Earlier, it was confirmed that the tech giant reinstated some of the apps, such as Shaadi.com, Info Edge’s Naukri, 99acres, Naukri Gulf, and others. Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikchandani also confirmed the development in a post on X.

Internet and Mobile Association of India Slams Step From Google

Earlier in the day, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) slammed the removal of Indian companies’ apps and asked Google to reinstate those delisted apps on its Play Store. Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies, including Matrimony and Shaadi.com, from the Play Store.

The move comes after Google announced its plan to take action against 10 developers who had refused to comply with its payment policy, despite following the payment policies of other app stores.

Applications from companies like Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app have also been delisted by Google.

(With inputs from agencies)

