IT Rules Must For Online Games: Here’s What Gaming Sector Expects From Budget 2024

Budget 2024 Expectations: Some experts said progressive allocations should be made towards the sector in the upcoming union budget, including towards the implementation of IT Rules for online games and the establishment of self-regulatory bodies.

Check Budget 2024 Expectations From Gaming Industry.

Budget 2024: During the Budget 2024 presentations by FM Sitharaman, the gaming sector expects strict regulations for online games. Some experts said progressive allocations should be made towards the sector in the upcoming union budget, including towards the implementation of IT Rules for online games and the establishment of self-regulatory bodies. Some others said they look forward to budgetary allocations aligned with the AVGC policies, in line with the recommendations of the AVGC Task Force's report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Soham Thacker, Founder of Gamerji, said there has to be something for real money gaming, casino types of games and gaming industry in general which can involve playing video games. He said along with that, the budget should focus on startup scenario in general as we keep talking about how India is a startup friendly country and India Startup programmes but though still lack awareness and penetration from the incubation and government.

“In lot of developed and developing countries there are several grants from the government whether it is investment or ease of doing business or modification of laws for early stage companies. I hope it gets a little softer especially when it comes to an early stage startup like ourselves rather than keeping taxation from income slab point it should be from growth journey or incubation time frame of a company. Those are the few things I expect from the budget along with a lot of investment from govt stand point going the industry or boosting the gaming industry as it is growing exponentially as we all know,” he said.

Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, said, “There have been significant regulatory strides in the online gaming sector, and we anticipate progressive allocations to be made towards the sector in the upcoming union budget, including towards the implementation of IT Rules for online games and the establishment of self-regulatory bodies. Additionally, we look forward to budgetary allocations aligned with the AVGC policies, in line with the recommendations of the AVGC Task Force’s report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He said given the highly positive outlook for this industry, there is much for the gaming sector to anticipate. We envision this budget to be a symphony of support, by aligning regulatory clarity with fiscal incentives and strengthening legal infrastructure to encourage growth. With the right notes, the online gaming industry can be a cornerstone of Digital India and serving as a catalyst for the governments’ vision of Amrit Kaal – a five trillion-dollar economy.

Vidushpat Singhania, Managing Partner, Krida Legal (Specializing in Gaming Laws), said, “The Indian gaming sector was on the cusp of moving towards being a world leader, similar to the IT industry. Certain policies of the government such as designating a nodal ministry for online gaming, promoting gaming expos and promotion of funds for the AVGC sector, had the gaming industry and its investors in a positive and bullish mindset.

He said small tweaks such as relook of the GST on the gaming industry and imposing it on the gross gaming revenue in the interim budget of the Union Government, will reinstate the operator and investor confidence. This would also be in line with the government’s stand of relook after 6 months, especially as the government has made a statement before the Hon’ble Supreme Court that the revenue collection post the clarification/amendment has not been as per their estimates.

He added that some other changes that could be brought about are equating the gaming industry with the toy industry, especially when it pertains to development of games and its related products.

Dr Aruna Sharma, Policy Advisor and Practitioner Development Economist, said, “In recent years, the gaming industry has experienced exponential growth, presenting the potential to establish India as a prominent hub within the sector. Critical considerations, such as mitigating shocks such as GST enhancements and retrospective impacts, are imperative. A comprehensive understanding of goods and services is essential to address these concerns.

She said the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework should be effectively monitored due to the digitized nature of the entire process. “By embracing and regulating the iGaming industry, India can unlock positive outcomes, including increased revenue, economic growth, job creation, and enhanced consumer protection. It is time to lay the groundwork for a regulated and thriving Indian market, ensuring sustainable development and reaping the benefits of a flourishing iGaming sector. There are silver linings in SRO being formed and SRB still evolving. IT rules in place and states like Karnataka are taking steps in positive direction,” she said.

