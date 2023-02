Home

Business

‘It Was Better Before Privatisation’: PM’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman On Tata-Owned Air India

‘It Was Better Before Privatisation’: PM’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman On Tata-Owned Air India

Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, earlier this week placed an order for 470 aircraft with an option to acquire 370 more aircraft.

Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, earlier this week placed an order for 470 aircraft with an option to acquire 370 more aircraft.

Air India: Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy on Friday took to Twitter to complain about the services of Tata-owned Air India, saying that the airline was “better before privatisation”. Debroy was visibly very upset due to the delay due to operational reasons. Debroy, in a series of Tweets, said that he was fed up with Air India after the flight AI 687 from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed.

This is much worse than pre-privatisation days. No one seems to be responsible. STD changing ever 15 minutes. Staff at counter continously changing statements. @airindiain — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) February 17, 2023

You may like to read

“Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation…,” he said.

Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation. Pramod Dalvi, who seems to be head the counter, prevaricating for last 3 hours. @airindiain — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) February 17, 2023

Debroy also said that given a choice now he never fly with Air India in the foreseeable future. “This is much worse than pre-privatisation days. No one seems to be responsible. STD changing ever 15 minutes. Staff at counter continuously changing statements. @airindiain,” he said.

“Mumbai-Delhi AI 687 Has been hell, not heaven. For four hours at the gate, More delays at this rate, Customer service with a dose of leaven. @airindiain,” he said.

Here’s What Air India Said

Responding to Debroy, Air India, in a tweet, said the flight is delayed due to operational reasons and it will depart at 2000 hours. “Please be assured, our team is trying its best to assist all passengers”.

However, Mr Debroy replied saying the team is not assisting any passengers.

“Do you want me to tweet a video of angry passengers? If they want to assist, I suggest tea/coffee to passengers waiting for 4 hours now. And true information,” he tweeted.

Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, earlier this week placed an order for 470 aircraft with an option to acquire 370 more aircraft.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.