New Delhi: 2021 was a good year for the super sports car manufacturer, Automobili Lamborghini. According to a report by The Economic Times, the company is eyeing a rise in sales to over 100 Lamborghini cars in India in the coming years. The report quoted Lamborghini Global Chairman and CEO, Stephen Winkelmann saying that the company is planning to launch four more models of Lamborghini in India in 2022.

The report also stated that the company is expecting double-digit growth to sustain in the coming year. It has sold all the cars it had planned to sell in India, in 2021. Winkelmann also said that the company will launch a new Lamborghini Urus model in India along with a new model of Lamborghini Huracan.

Winklemann also said that he is expecting a growth in sales in the Indian market. According to the report, India is among the fastest-growing markets for the company in Asia Pacific Region. One car was sold every week in India, with the top models being Lamborghini Urus and Lamborgini Huracan.

In the year, Lamborghini sold the maximum cars ever. It sold 8045 cars and the Asia Pacific region alone accounted for 27 per cent of the total sales. Lamborghini is owned by the VW Group. According to the report, just like other car manufacturers, the Italian carmaker also faced problems due to semiconductor shortages. The company expects the situation to ease in 2022.

The report also added that like many car manufacturers, Lamborghini is also making a move towards Electronic Vehicle (EV) market. However, the EV cars of the company may not be out till 2025.