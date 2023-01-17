Home

ITC’s Climate-Smart Village Initiative Pave the Way to Farmer’s Economic Security and Stability

According to an alarming report, recently published by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), around 65 million people globally will be at risk due to climate change-induced hunger, while over 17 million people in India will face hunger by 2030, the highest among all countries.

New Delhi: Starting the new year while reaffirming its commitment to farmers, multi-business conglomerate ITC Limited is building both scale and speed in its Climate Smart Village program to ensure yearlong economic security and stability while helping in mitigating unpredictable and extreme climate-led effects on agriculture.

ITC has been working closely with government agencies to improve the efficiency and productivity of Indian agriculture through its Climate-Smart Village (CSV) initiative. This initiative aims to safeguard farmers from environmental challenges by providing relevant information and guidance on reducing water use, improving yield, developing climate-resilient crop varieties, adopting appropriate mechanisation, reducing stubble-burning, and providing access to institutional services. Focused on making agriculture regenerative, productive, sustainable, and profitable, the CSV initiative has covered 15 lakh acres benefitting 4.5 lakh farmers.

Over the past year, ITC has scaled up its CSV initiative and has been focused on empowering rural communities with the required technical know-how and support to improve their resilience to climate change and foster sustainable agricultural development. In partnership with the Climate Change and Food Security (CCAFS) programme of The Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centres (CGIAR), ITC is actively helping farmers to adapt to weather changes and build climate resilience. The success of this initiative has encouraged ITC to extend the programme to cover 3 million acres, implement biodiversity conservation efforts to over 1 million acres and improve crop-water use efficiency in agriculture that will deliver annual savings of approximately 2,000 million kilolitres of water by 2030.

According to experts, Indian farmers will be deeply impacted by extreme weather events in the days to come. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that with a temperature increase between 1-4 degrees Celsius in India, rice production could decrease by 10-30% and maize by 25-70%. With India set to become the most populated nation in the world by 2023, ensuring food security for the country’s 1.3 billion population will be also critical.

Inspired by the Sustainability 2.0 vision articulated by ITC Chairman Mr Sanjiv Puri, the Company is scaling up its interventions in the fields of Climate Smart Agriculture, water stewardship and biodiversity conservation, among others. ITC’s Climate Smart Agriculture initiative has already covered 15 lakh acres of land across India and the aim is to extend its CSV program to over 3 million acres, biodiversity conservation to over 1 million acres and improve crop water use efficiency in agri-value chains to enable annual savings of 2,000 million kiloliters of water by 2030.

ITC’s Climate Smart Village programme has demonstrated encouraging results with GHG emissions of soya and wheat reducing by upto 66%, net returns increasing by upto 99% as well as enhancement in yield by upto 38%. As per a study of 43 villages across 3 states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra) that were part of the first phase, 70% of the villages have moved into the High Resilience, High Yield category, thus becoming Climate Smart.

Today, ITC’s CSV initiative has managed to successfully integrate indigenous and regional knowledge about crops and has used a community-based approach to help farmers implement Climate-Smart agriculture practices. The initiative is leading to a mindset shift among farmers who now are not only driven by profits but are also making serious efforts to take care of the environment. Farmers are actively adopting a community-based approach to sustainable agricultural practices that include crop rotation and water resource management. Better technology and tools like tractor-towed, laser-controlled devices are being used to get a flat surface that ensures uniform distribution of water and improves crop productivity, while sensors and leaf colour charts are being used to determine optimum fertiliser dosage.

(This is a PR generated copy. India.com has not edited its content.)