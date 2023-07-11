North India Rain: Several Trains Cancelled Due To Bad Weather, Heavy Rainfall; Check Complete List Here

Home

IRCTC Update: In view of the heavy downpour in several parts of north India for the last few days, the Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that it has cancelled many trains owing to bad weather in the region. Several train operations came to a standstill in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab among others. Here you can find the latest list of Cancelled Train from all over India which also includes trains that are not running from source to destination or not running in a part of route.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on 11/07/2023

Train No.14888 Barmer – Rishikesh will remain cancelled on 11.07.2023

Train No.14711 Haridwar – Sriganganagar will remain cancelled on 11.07.2023

Train No. 17237 Bitragunta – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Bitragunta at 04.45 hrs from 10th July, 2023 to 14th July, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Train No. 17238 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bitragunta Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.30 hrs from 10th July, 2023 to 14th July, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Train No. 06848 Vanchimaniyachi – Tuticorin Unreserved Special leaving Vanchimaniyachi at 03.10 hrs o­n 07th, 08th, 09th, 10th, 11th July, 2023 is fully cancelled

Train No. 06668 Tirunelveli – Tuticorin Unreserved Special leaving Tirunelveli at 07.30 hrs o­n 07th, 08th, 09th, 10th, 11th July, 2023 is fully cancelled

Train No. 06671 Tuticorin – Vanchimaniyachi Unreserved Special leaving Tuticorin at 08.25 hrs o­n 07th, 08th, 09th, 10th, 11th July, 2023 is fully cancelled

Train No. 06667 Tuticorin – Tirunelveli Unreserved Special leaving Tuticorin at 18.25 hrs o­n 07th, 08th, 09th, 10th, 11th July, 2023 is fully cancelled

Cancellation of AC Special Trains – Due to less occupancy train no. 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will be cancelled from 1st March to 2nd July, 2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on 11/07/2023

Train No. 16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Express commencing journey from Tuticorin o­n 11.07.2023 will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin – Vanchi Maniyachchi.

Train No. 16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Express leaving Tuticorin at 17.15 hrs o­n 11th July, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Vanchimaniyachi. The train will commence service from Vanchimaniyachi at its scheduled departure time of 17.45 hrs

Train No.14887 Rishikesh – Barmer commencing at Bathinda on 11.07.2023 is partially cancelled between Rishikesh – Bathinda

Train No.12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Exp JCO 05.05.2023 to 04.09.2023 will be short terminated at Dibrugarh instead of Dibrugarh Town and remain partially cancelled between Chaulkhow and Dibrugarh Town.

Train No.12423 Dibrugarh Town – New Delhi Rajdhani Express JCO 07.05.2023 to 06.09.2023 will originate from Dibrugarh and remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh Town and Chaulkhow.

