ITR 2021-22 | New Delhi: In today’s day and age, there are various sources of income for people. It is especially true in the case of freelancers. The number of entries on the debit side of the passbook can be long. In this, filing the Income Tax Return (ITR 2021-22) becomes a very tedious task. Tax deducted at source (TDS) is one of the most complex calculations in accounting.Also Read - CBDT Issues Guidelines On Applicability Of New TDS Provision Regarding Gifts, Benefits | Details Here

To save themselves from the hassle, several freelancers stop filing their ITR. But there is a method to check if the TDS has been deducted from your income or not. Also Read - Link PAN-Aadhaar Card Before July 1 Or Pay Double Penalty | Check Step By Step Guide Here

If you do not fall under any income tax slab, the amount can be refunded to your account. But for this, you will have to file your ITR. The record of your transactions can be obtained easily using the PAN Card. If you fall under any slab, the remaining amount is credited back to your account. Also Read - Now Download PAN Card, Driving License, Class X Certificate, Vehicle RC Through WhatsApp | Steps Inside

A step-by-step guide to check TDS status using PAN Card

Visit www.tdscpc.gov.in/app/tapn/tdstcscredit.xhtml Enter the verification code Click on ‘Proceed’ Enter your PAN and TAN Select the financial year as well as the quarter and the type of return Click on ‘Go’ The details will be displayed on your mobile/ laptop screen

It will include details related to how much TDS has been deducted, tax paid to the government, and TDS challan.