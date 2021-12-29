New Delhi: The government has notified that the last date to file the income tax return for the financial year 2021-22 is December 31, 2021. According to media reports, the ITR portal has been reporting a lot of glitches as the deadline approaches. However, it is advised that you keep trying to file the return. A penalty of Rs 5,000 is to be paid, in case of failure to file the ITR before the due date.Also Read - Over 4.67 Crore ITRs Filed so Far, 15.49 Lakh Alone in Single Day: CBDT

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said, ” Dear Taxpayers! Do remember to file your Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22 within the extended due date of 31st December, 2021. Don’t wait, File NOW!” Also Read - Income Tax Return: Taxpayers Face Massive Technical Glitches on New Portal, Demand Extension of ITR Filing Deadline

Dear Taxpayers!

Do remember to file your Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22 within the extended due date of 31st December, 2021.

Don't wait, File NOW!

Pl visit: https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf#FileNow #ITR pic.twitter.com/yEuGY4Qt9f — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 28, 2021

Also Read - Income Tax Return 2021: 5 Cash Transactions That May Land You In Trouble. Know Here

Here, we list the important documents that you need to have before filing the ITR:

Form 26AS

Also known as Annual Consolidated Statement or ACS, this form contains all the important information related to the tax of the taxpayer. It also included details of Tax Deduction At Source or TDS. The form can be downloaded from Income Tax Deptt’s portal easily. It is an extremely important document.

Form 16

This document is issued by the employer to the employee. It says that the tax has been, duly, deducted from the employee’s salary and has been deposited with the I-T department. It has all the details of the salary of the employee.

Investment Proofs

There are various tax-saving investments like life insurance premiums, investment in Public Provident Fund (PPF), medical insurance etc. The proofs or receipts of all these transactions are required to be submitted to the I-T department for claiming the deductions in the income tax.

Interest Income Proofs

The taxpayer also needs to submit the proof/ certificate, giving details about the interest received in the financial year on the Fixed Deposits (FDs) and savings. The receipt of such income can be easily downloaded from respective banks’ net banking app. It can also be obtained from the bank physically.