Home

Business

ITR 2024: Top Income Tax Saving Schemes To Consider Before 31 March; Know More Over Here

ITR 2024: Top Income Tax Saving Schemes To Consider Before 31 March; Know More Over Here

If you want to claim a refund in ITR for the current financial year and also want to save tax deduction in March 2024 salary, you have only 15 days left to plan your tax savings now.

Tax Saving Schemes

The deadline for the tax savings exercise for the current financial year March 31, 2024 is approaching. For salaried employees many of your taxes might have been deducted by your employers already in the month of January And February.

If you want to claim a refund in ITR for the current financial year and also want to save tax deduction in March 2024 salary, you have only 15 days left to plan your tax savings now.

The Income Tax Act offers numerous opportunities for your investments, savings, and expenses.

Let Us Take A Look At Best Tax Saving Schemes Available For You In 2024

Home loan Tax Savings

If you have taken a home loan you will get tax benefits under Sections 80C and 24(b) of the Income Tax Act. Where n you can save tax on principal repayment of home loan and interest paid on home loans. Section 80C allows deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh for principal repayments on home loan, whereas Section 24(b) will give exemptions on home loan interest payments up to Rs 2 lakh annually.

Tax Deductions On Health Insurance

Taking a health insurance policy not only benefits you to secure the health of yourself and your family but also helps you to save your taxes. Under Section 80D, you can deduct the premium amounts paid for the health insurance.

Tax Saving On Government Schemes

Many government tax saving schemes give fixed rate of returns, security on your invested amount and also tax benefits. Most popular government schemes in India are Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) for the person who have daughter, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and Public Provident Fund (PPF),Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) allows tax waivers under Section 80C, up to a limit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Life Insurance Tax Saving Schemes

Premiums paid on life insurance are deductible under Section 80C of Income Tax Act. Apart from this maturity amount received after the policyholder’s death are exempt from tax under Section 10(10D), subject to conditions.

Tax Saving Schemes Apart From 80C

Apart from Section 80C of the Income Tax Act other sections also give benefits like deductions or tax exemption.

Medical insurance premiums get deductions under Section 80D depending on the specific age limit of the insurer.

Interest on home loans and education loans gets deductions under Sections 24, 80EE, and 80E.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.