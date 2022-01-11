New Delhi: The Central government on Monday extended the deadline for Income Tax Return deadline to March 15. The deadline has been extended due to difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the prevailing Coronavirus situation, the notification issued by the department of revenue of the finance ministry said.Also Read - Banks To Remain SHUT On These Two Days In February. Check Dates And Other Details Here

“The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 30th November, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 31st December, 2021 and 28th February, 2022

by Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 and Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 respectively, is further extended to 15th March, 2022," the government order reads.

