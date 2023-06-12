Home

Jewellery Firms’ Directors Sentenced To 6-Month Rigorous Imprisonment Over Late Filing OF ITR

The Income Tax department stated that according to the audit report, Yellow Jewellers reported a profit of 1.53 crore and was required to pay a tax of 52.77 lakh, while Saloni Jewellers reported a profit of 10.75 crore and was required to pay an income tax of 3.91 crore during the financial year 2014–15.

ITR Filing: Two directors of two different jewellery shops were sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment in two cases for failing to submit income tax filings on time. Jitendra Jain and Kiran Jain, the directors of Saloni Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Yellow Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., respectively, were sentenced for not filing the ITR on time and evading taxes to a sum amounting to around Rs. 4.50 crore.

The Income Tax department stated that according to the audit report, Yellow Jewellers reported a profit of Rs. 1.53 crore and was required to pay a tax of Rs.52.77 lakh, while Saloni Jewellers reported a profit of Rs. 10.75 crore and was required to pay an income tax of Rs. 3.91 crore during the financial year 2014–15.

The whole case began in 2018, when the IT department sent the directors a show-cause notice for failing to pay taxes. According to Kiran Jain, who testified in court, the company’s profit in the relevant year was lowered, which put them in a tough financial situation and prevented them from filing reports and paying income tax for the relevant year.

What The Magistrate Is Saying:

“I come to the conclusion that the accused have failed to file the return of A.Y. [assessment year] 2014-2015 in time. Though it was filed subsequently, it cannot be considered here. The accused are directors of the accused’s No. 1 company. They have not denied their directorship. Therefore, they are responsible for the defaults made by accused No. 1. Hence, it can safely be concluded that the complainant has proved the guilt of the accused under Section 276CC read with Section 278E of the Act beyond reasonable doubt,” L. S. Padhen, the chief metropolitan magistrate, was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

Moreover, the magistrate refuted the accused’s argument by stating that the accused had failed to establish that the default was not brought on by financial loss and was not the result of a willful or intentional default.

