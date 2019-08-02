New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday launched ‘lite’ which is an e-filing facility to facilitate the easy and quick filing of returns by taxpayers. This facility can be availed on the official portal of the department, i.e., incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The purpose of the ‘lite’ version is to enable easy and quick ITR filing by all categories of taxpayers, noted an official. “The Income Tax department is launching ‘e-Filing Lite’, a lighter version of e-Filing portal with a focus on filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) by the taxpayers,” said the IT department in a public advisory.

“The same can be accessed by clicking ‘e-Filing Lite’ button in home page. The current e-Filing portal having all the services can be accessed by clicking on the ‘Portal Login’ button,” added the advisory.

Registered taxpayers can now log in to ‘lite’ which is a new tab on the web portal page, said a senior official. By clicking on this tab, taxpayers will be able to access all the essential links that enable e-filing of ITRs and Form 26AS (for tax deducted at source credit). They can also download the pre-filled or XML forms and past filed returns.

The ‘lite version’ does not contain some of the facilities found in the standard version of e-filing facility such as e-proceeding, e-nivaran, compliance, worklist and profile setting.

On July 23, the government extended the due date for filing income tax returns by individuals by a month for the financial year 2018-19. The due date is August 31.