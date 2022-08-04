ITR Filing 2021-2022: The due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by salaried class and individual category taxpayers for the financial year 2021-22 was July 31, 2022. The Income Tax Department received a record number of 5.83 crore tax returns, largely from salaried and individual category taxpayers for the financial year 2021-22. A record 72.42 lakh income tax returns were filed on the last day, taking the cumulative returns to 5.83 crore, informed the income tax department.Also Read - ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Brings BIG Change For Tax Payers. Deets Inside

“About 5.83 crore ITRs for AY 22-23 filed till 31st July, 2022. New record for Income Tax Department as over 72.42 lakh ITRs filed on a single day i.e on 31st July, 2022. The Department expresses gratitude to taxpayers/stakeholders for timely compliances,” the tax department tweeted.

However, many taxpayers have missed the deadline for filing their ITRs after waiting for an extension. For the past two years, the government had extended the deadline for filing ITRs and many people were waiting until the last minute for the announcement of a deadline extension for filing ITR. But this year the deadline was not extended.

So, if you have already filed your tax return, you need not worry. But, if you have missed the deadline and failed to file your ITR yet, you can still do the same by December 31, 2022. However, you will have to pay a late fee.

Missed Income Tax Return filing deadline? Here’s How Much Fine You Need to Pay

For taxpayers whose annual income is up to Rs 5 lakh, they need to pay a late fee of Rs 1,000. However, if your annual income is over Rs 5 lakh the late fine is Rs 5,000.

If a taxpayer’s gross total income does not exceed the basic exemption limit, then he/she will not be liable to pay a penalty for the late filing.

Apart from the late fee charges missing deadlines have several other financial implications. So, if you have missed your ITR filing deadline you will be required to pay interest on the late payment of taxes.

People who have missed the ITR filing deadline will also be required to deposit the outstanding tax along with the interest, retrospectively from July 31.

Verification of ITR timeline reduced to 30 days from 120

The time limit to verify ITR has been cut from 120 days earlier to 30 days in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after August 1, 2022. The CBDT announced this via a notification issued on July 29, 2022, which came into effect today, August 1, 2022.