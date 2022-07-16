Income Tax Return Filing Latest Update: As the deadline for filing ITR is coming to an end, most of the taxpayers must have started filing their income tax returns. They need to know that the last date to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. Most of the salaried taxpayers log in to the income tax portal once or twice in a year while filing their ITR. And due to less use of the ITR portal, they might forget their profile password. In case you’ve forgotten your income tax e-filing password, you can still reset your new password with the east methods.Also Read - Income Tax Return Filing Deadline To End In 15 Days: Here's How To File ITR Offline And Online

As per the Income tax website, "The Forgot Password service is available to all registered users on the e-Filing portal. With this service, you can reset you e-Filing portal password with e-Filing OTP / Aadhaar OTP / Bank Account EVC / Demat Account EVC / Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) / Net Banking."

The income tax website wants all taxpayers who are filing income tax returns using its e-filing portal to have an account. So, if you have forgotten your password, there is a reset option available.

Here’s how to reset e-filing profile password: