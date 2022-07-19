Income Tax Return Latest News Today: The taxpayers must be knowing that the last date to file ITR is July 31, 2022. All individual taxpayers need to file ITR before deadline to avoid penalties. The central government in the last two years have extended the ITR filing and other income tax-related due dates in view of the Covid pandemic and glitches in the newly launched income tax online portal. However, as things are coming back to normal, this year the ITR filing deadline is set as it used to be every year before the pandemic.Also Read - ITR Filing 2022: Here’s How to Change Income Tax Portal Profile Password Using Aadhaar OTP. Step-by-step Guide

If you have not yet filed your ITR and you are an SBI account holder, you can choose this option to file ITR also. In this regard, the State Bank of India (SBI) is offering the bank customers a new facility that will allow them to file their income tax return (ITR) for 'free' through the YONO app. The bank at the same time offers CA services. However, the customers will have to pay a minimum of Rs 199 for the CA-assisted service.

Here’s how to file ITR through SBI YONO app

Open the YONO SBI app on your phone and log in.

Then proceed to shopping ‘Shop and Order’ and click on ‘tax and investment’.

After you see Tax2Win, click on it for more details.

You will have to pay a minimum of Rs 199 for the CA-assisted service.

If you find any issue while availing the facility, you can get help by calling +91 9660-99-66-55. You can also send an email support@tax2win.in.

The customers must note that the required documents for filing ITR includes copy of PAN card, Copy of AADHAR card, Bank Statement / Bank passbook, Income Tax Login id and password.