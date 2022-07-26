ITR Filing 2022 Latest News: As only a few days left for the deadline to end for Income Tax Return filing, the taxpayers and various associations have approached the Finance Ministry for an extension in the deadline to file ITR. In this regard, All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTPs), an association of advocates, chartered accountants and tax practitioners, in a letter urged the union finance ministry and the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) to extend the ITR filing deadline by one month citing various reasons.Also Read - ITR Filing: Last Date July 31, Check Step-by-step Guide To File Tax Return

Apart from this, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has in a letter also urged the finance ministry to extend the deadline to August 31. Also Read - Extend Due Date Immediately Trends On Twitter As ITR Deadline Inches Closer

“Considering the difficulties faced by the smaller taxpayers, we request that the due date for filing of income tax returns for non-audit assesses be extended to August 31. We also request that the income tax portal issues be looked into at the earliest, so that the assesses can have a hassle free experience in filing their income tax returns,” the GCCI said in the letter. Also Read - ITR Filing: Deadline Nears, Centre Refuses to Extend Last Date For 1st Time in 3 Years. Key Points

With many individuals yet to file their ITR, the general taxpayers have been tweeting about the glitches faced by them while filing their income tax returns. They also accused the income tax portal of “not working properly”, “not opening”, “OTP issue”, “taking time, continuous loading then failing”, and demanded an extension.

However, the Income Tax Department as well as the Central government last week denied extending the deadline, saying it will not be extended beyond July 31. Notably, the Central government for the last two assessment years has been extending income tax filing deadline, but now it said there will be no such extension for AY22-23.

On its official Twitter handle, the Income Tax Department has been reminding people to file taxes by July 31 as there will be no extension. “More than 3 crore ITRs for AY 2022-23 have been filed on e-Filing portal till 25th July, 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet,” it said in a tweet on Monday.

Last week, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj stated that there will be no extension in the deadline to file ITR. He further added that the income tax portal is equipped enough to take load, despite people claiming that there were glitches in the website.

On Monday, the social media was abuzz with the demand from taxpayers to extend the ITR filing deadline. Individual taxpayers, chartered accountants and CA associations were calling for an extension of the July 31 income tax return filing deadline. #Extend_due_date_immediately started trending on Twitter.