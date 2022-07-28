ITR Filing Latest News Today: After Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that the Central Government is not considering extending the last date for filing income tax returns, it is almost certain that the deadline for filing ITR is July 31. This deadline is applicable for individual taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited. If the taxpayers do not file ITR within the deadline, they will not only have to pay a late filing fee but there are other disadvantages as well.Also Read - Income Tax Return Video: How to File Income Tax Return Without Form 16 Explained

According to income tax laws, a late filing fee of up to Rs 5,000 is imposed if a belated ITR is filed. However, for small taxpayers, the late filing fee is of Rs 1,000 if the income is not going beyond Rs 5 lakh. The fee for late filing of ITR is imposed under section 234F of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The late filing fee needs to be paid before the belated ITR is filed. Also Read - ITR Filing: What If You Miss The Deadline? Penalties And Loss Of Benefits After July 31

What are the disadvantages of filing belated ITR: Also Read - BREAKING: IT Department Raids Multiple Hospitals of Noida, Faridabad And Gurugram Over Tax Evasion. Deets Here