ITR Filing 2022 Latest Update: It is more than 45 days now that the deadline to file Income Tax Return is over and the income tax department has already issued ITR refunds to eligible taxpayers. Recently, the income tax (I-T) department in a statement said that the ITR refunds of Rs 1.19 lakh crore have been issued up to September 8, 2022, which are 65.29 per cent higher than refunds issued during the corresponding period in the preceding year.

However, there are some taxpayers who have not received their ITR refund yet and are still waiting to receive it. The ITR refund delay could be happening for several reasons.

ITR Refund delay: What could be the reasons?

The ITR refund delay could be due to many reasons. Hence, the taxpayers first need to check if their income tax refund has been processed by the department or not. They can only receive the refund if their ITR has been processed and the tax department confirms the same on the official website. Their refund status can be checked on the official portal of the Income Tax Department.

The other reason for ITR refund delay could be due to bank account verification. The taxpayers can check if there is an error in verifying the bank account by logging into the e-filing portal and checking if your bank account is related to your PAN.

Apart from this, if the taxpayers have an outstanding demand pending from the previous financial year, then the refund could be delayed. However, the income tax department will adjust the refund amount against that demand in this case.

Another reason for ITR refund delay could be — if the refund amount is less than Rs 100, the income tax department does not credit it to your bank account. In such cases, the amount is adjusted against future income tax refunds.

ITR Filing Date 2022: How to Check Income Tax Refund Status