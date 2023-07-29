Home

Business

ITR Filing 2023 Deadline to End in 3 Days: What Happens If You Miss Filing Income Tax Return on Due Date

ITR Filing 2023 Deadline to End in 3 Days: What Happens If You Miss Filing Income Tax Return on Due Date

The Income Tax department said so far over 5 crore income tax returns have already been filed.

When the income tax agency sends you a notification, don't freak out. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for AY 2023-24 will end on July 31, 2023. Many taxpayers have already filed their ITR and others are still filing it. The income tax department on Saturday, July 29, reminded the taxpayers to file their ITR through a tweet. The I-T department said so far over 5 crore income tax returns have already been filed. “Avoid last day rush. 3 days left to file your #ITR. The due date to file your ITR for AY 2023-24 is 31st July, 2023. Remember to e-verify after filing,” Income Tax department said in a tweet on Saturday.

Trending Now

The Central government has already in a statement indicated that the deadline will not be extended this year, and most tax experts and chartered accountants seem to agree to this as well.

Here’s what happens if you miss the July 31 ITR deadline:

Penalty

One major consequence of not filing ITR within due date is the imposition of a penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. A penalty is Rs 5,000 is imposed for a total income over Rs 5 lakh. The penalty is Rs 1,000 for those earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. However, there is no penalty if the total income is below Rs 2.5 lakh of the taxpayer.

Interest Payment

In case of any tax liability, an interest of 1 per cent per month will be imposed on the taxpayer after the due date until the ITR is filed and taxes are paid. As part of Section 234A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, this interest payment is mandatory.

Carry Forward Of Loss Not Possible

If the ITR is not filed by the due date, the taxpayer will not be able to carry forward any losses for the current year.

Delay In Refund Process

If you are not filing ITR within due date, there could be a delay in the refund process. Moreover, there will be a short period to revise the ITR.

Loss Of Interest On Refunds

Not filing ITR on time can also lead to the loss of interest on refunds. Hence, filing the income tax return on time is the only way to claim a refund for excess taxes deducted. Just like interest on due taxes, individuals are eligible to receive interest on refunds as well, but only if they adhere to the prescribed schedule for filing the return.

If the ITR is filed within the deadline, then interest at 0.5 percent per month is paid from April 1 until the date of refund. But if the return is filed after the deadline, the interest on the refund will be computed from the date of filing the return to the date when the refund is granted, excluding the period from April 1.

A recent survey by LocalCircles on Friday showed that over 14 per cent of individual income taxpayers admitted that they will not be able to meet the July 31 deadline. The survey that covered 12,000 respondents further showed that 27 per cent admitted that they are still left to file their income tax returns. And 7 in 10 have already filed their income tax returns, five per cent of the respondents have tried but had difficulty in filing and will try again to file by July 31.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES