ITR Filing 2023: From Penalty to Punitive Interest, Check Consequences of Not Filing Income Tax Return Before July 31

ITR Filing 2023: Taxpayers who miss the deadline will have the option to file a belated ITR.

ITR Filing 2023: The Income Tax Department every year provides taxpayers a four-month window to consolidate income details for the relevant fiscal year and file their ITR properly. The four-month period starts on April 1 and concludes on July 31 (unless extended). If the taxpayers do not file ITR by the deadline, then they will have to pay the penalties and may also receive notice from the Income Tax Department.

If you file your ITR within the deadline, there are a number of deductions and exemptions that you can claim on your ITR, which will reduce your tax liability. You can claim to deduct medical expenses, insurance and home loan interest.

Check here some of the possible consequences if you miss filing ITR by the deadline of July 31:

Penalty

Firstly, the consequence of not filing IT before deadline is a penalty. The penalty would be Rs 5000 if total income is more than Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1000 if gross total income is more than basic exemption limit (Rs 2.5 lakh ) but total income is less than Rs 5 lakh.

It should be noted that the taxpayers who miss the deadline will have the option to file a belated ITR. The last date to file belated ITR is December 31 for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). If you file ITR after the due date (which is July 31) and on or before December 31, then a late filing fee will be levied.

If there is no tax, then the taxpayer will not be required to pay this interest solely because of the late submission of the ITR.

Punitive Interest

Secondly, if you are filing ITR after the deadline, you will be charged interest at 1 per cent per month after the end of the due date till you pay taxes and file ITR.

Prosecution

Thirdly, if a taxpayer knowingly fails to file a return after receiving notifications from the I-T department, the income tax officer may commence prosecution procedures. In this case, the imprisonment might range from three months to two years for not filing ITR. Moreover, if the tax evasion amount exceeds Rs 25 lakh the imprisonment could be from 6 months to 7 years.

No Carry Forward Of Losses

Fourthly, one cannot carry forward losses if the ITR is filed after the deadline. It simply means a taxpayer will not be able to carry forward any loss for the current year if the ITR is not filed within the due date.

As pet the I-T guidelines, a long-term capital loss can be set off only against long-term capital gains while short-term capital losses are allowed to be set off against both long-term gains and short-term gains.

