ITR Filing 2023: Here’s How Taxpayers Can Correct Errors After Filing Income Tax Return

ITR Filing 2023: Taxpayers who receive the notice u/s 143(1) from Central Processing Unit (CPC) can apply for rectification requests on the e-Filing portal.

ITR Filing 2023: The I-T department under section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act allows taxpayers a second chance to revise their income tax filing.

ITR Filing 2023: As only a few days are left for the deadline to end for the ITR filing, the taxpayers across the country are busy filing their Income Tax Returns. However, this needs careful attention as making an error can create problems and could draw penalties from the Income Tax department.

But what to do if you have already filed your ITSR and noticed some errors in the filing? In that case, the I-T department under section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act allows taxpayers a second chance to revise their income tax filing.

What is Revised ITR and Who Can File It?

Taxpayers who receive the notice u/s 143(1) from Central Processing Unit (CPC) can apply for rectification requests on the e-Filing portal.

What I-T Errors Can Be Corrected?

Individual taxpayers can apply for the rectification of errors in the processing of their income tax returns by CPC. The mistakes that are apparent from the record are considered for rectification, such as:

Total Tax Liability

Gross Total Income

Total Deductions

Personal Information

ITR Filing 2023: Here’s How To File Revised Return

First log in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Then click on e-Filing portal and click ‘Login’.

After this, click on the ‘e-file’ menu and click the ‘Income Tax Return’ link.

On the ITR page, go to > Your PAN will be auto-populated > Select ‘Assessment Year’ > Select ‘ITR form Number Select ‘Filing Type’ as ‘Original/Revised Return’ > Select ‘Submission Mode’ as ‘Prepare and Submit Online’

On the Online ITR Form under ‘General Information’ Tab, choose the ‘Return Filing Section’ as ‘Revised return under section 139(5)’ and ‘Return filing type’ as ‘Revised’.

Here, you need to enter the ‘Acknowledgement Number’ and ‘Date of filing’ of the original return filed.

In this section, correct the relevant details of the online ITR form and submit the ITR.

e-Verify your revised return filed

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.