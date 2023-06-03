Home

Business

ITR Filing 2023: Here’s How You Can File Income Tax Return Without Form 16

ITR Filing 2023: Here’s How You Can File Income Tax Return Without Form 16

ITR Filing 2023: If you don't have Form 16 with you, you can still file ITR by using salary slips as these slips contain the details of all deductions.

Income Tax Return: Taxpayers have both online and offline facilities to file their ITR.

ITR Filing 2023: It is mandatory for all salaried individuals to get Form 16 from their employers to file Income Tax Return every year as this form keeps a record of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and carries the details of total tax paid in a financial year by a salaried taxpayer. Form 16 is a TDS certificate that is issued by an employer at the end of the financial year.

However, many times Form 16 is not received by employees due to multiple reasons. In such cases, if the employer faces certain financial issues or plans to shut down the business, obtaining Form 16 could be delayed.

You may like to read

Moreover, if you change jobs without proper exit formalities, getting Form 16 could also take time. However, you can still file your Income Tax Return even without obtaining Form 16. If you don’t have Form 16 with you, the taxpayers can still file ITR by using salary slips as these slips contain the details of all deductions.

Trending Now

Can ITR be filed without Form 16?

Taxpayers must note that they have both online and offline facilities to file their ITR. They can visit the e-filing portal to file returns online. However, the first thing they need to check the tax slab he/she comes under, depending on his/her income.

How to file ITR without Form 16?

The salaried individuals need to have a salary slip along with Form 26AS if you want to file ITR without Form 16.

An annual tax statement, Form 26AS is issued by the Income Tax Department and it can be downloaded from the TRACES website.

If the taxpayers have a TRACES login id and password, they can log into your TRACES account and download Form 26AS directly from the website. Alternatively, you can access the form via the net banking facility of the authorized bank.

ITR filing Last Date

The taxpayers need to note that the last date to file the ITR for income earned in FY 2022-2023 is July 31.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES