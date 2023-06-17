By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ITR Filing 2023: List Of Banks Available At E-Pay Tax Service For Tax Payment
E-pay tax services is a facility provided by the Income tax department where you can pay your taxes using internet through your net banking facility.
IT Filing 2023: If you are a salaried individual, you must have received the Form 16 for filing the income tax returns for the financial year 2022–23 by now. It is important here to notify you that you can also pay your taxes online with the help of the e-pay tax service. E-pay tax services is a facility provided by the Income Tax Department where you can pay your taxes using the internet through your net banking facility.
Here is the list of banks, as per a report in the Mint, where this e-pay tax service facility is available.
List Of Banks Where E-Pay Is Available:
1)Axis Bank
2) Bank of Baroda
Bank of India
4) Bank of Maharashtra
5) Canara Bank
6) Central Bank of India
7) City Union Bank
8)DCB Bank
9)Federal Bank
10) HDFC Bank
11) ICICI Bank
12)IDBI Bank
13)Indian Bank
14) Indian Overseas Bank
15) IndusInd Bank, New Bank
16) Jammu & Kashmir Bank
17) Karur Vysya Bank
18) Kotak Mahindra Bank
19) Punjab National Bank
20) Punjab and Sind Bank
21) RBL Bank
22) State Bank of India
23) South Indian Bank
24) UCO Bank
25) Union Bank
Who Can Use This E-Payment Facility?
You can start using the facility if:
A) You have a bank account with a net-banking facility;
B) Your bank is one of the financial institutions that offers an e-payment option.
What Should You Do If Your Bank Is Not Authorised To Accept E-Tax Online Payments Or Does Not Have An Online Payment Facility?
If your bank does not offer online payment options or is not an authorised bank, you may pay your taxes electronically from the account of another individual who has an account with an online-accepting authorised bank. The challan used to make this payment, however, must clearly state your Permanent Account Number (PAN).
What Should You Do If, After Entering The Challan Details On The Protean Site, Your Bank Name Is Not Visible?
Please get in touch with the TIN Call Centre at 020-227218080 or send an email to tininfo@nsdl.co.in with the subject line “Online Payment of Direct Tax.”
