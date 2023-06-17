Home

ITR Filing 2023: List Of Banks Available At E-Pay Tax Service For Tax Payment

IT Filing 2023:E-pay tax services is a facility provided by the Income tax department where you can pay your taxes using internet through your net banking facility. (Image: Pixabay)

IT Filing 2023: If you are a salaried individual, you must have received the Form 16 for filing the income tax returns for the financial year 2022–23 by now. It is important here to notify you that you can also pay your taxes online with the help of the e-pay tax service. E-pay tax services is a facility provided by the Income Tax Department where you can pay your taxes using the internet through your net banking facility.

Here is the list of banks, as per a report in the Mint, where this e-pay tax service facility is available.

List Of Banks Where E-Pay Is Available:

1)Axis Bank

2) Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

4) Bank of Maharashtra

5) Canara Bank

6) Central Bank of India

7) City Union Bank

8)DCB Bank

9)Federal Bank

10) HDFC Bank

11) ICICI Bank

12)IDBI Bank

13)Indian Bank

14) Indian Overseas Bank

15) IndusInd Bank, New Bank

16) Jammu & Kashmir Bank

17) Karur Vysya Bank

18) Kotak Mahindra Bank

19) Punjab National Bank

20) Punjab and Sind Bank

21) RBL Bank

22) State Bank of India

23) South Indian Bank

24) UCO Bank

25) Union Bank

Who Can Use This E-Payment Facility?

You can start using the facility if:

A) You have a bank account with a net-banking facility;

B) Your bank is one of the financial institutions that offers an e-payment option.

What Should You Do If Your Bank Is Not Authorised To Accept E-Tax Online Payments Or Does Not Have An Online Payment Facility?

If your bank does not offer online payment options or is not an authorised bank, you may pay your taxes electronically from the account of another individual who has an account with an online-accepting authorised bank. The challan used to make this payment, however, must clearly state your Permanent Account Number (PAN).

What Should You Do If, After Entering The Challan Details On The Protean Site, Your Bank Name Is Not Visible?

Please get in touch with the TIN Call Centre at 020-227218080 or send an email to tininfo@nsdl.co.in with the subject line “Online Payment of Direct Tax.”

