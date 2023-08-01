ITR Filing 2023: Missed Deadline to File Income Tax Return? Here’s What You Can Do

Home

If you have paid your taxes on time but did not file your income tax returns, you cannot file the returns or apply for a late filing request. The Income Tax Department may issue a notice under Section 271F for not filing your ITR.

You may have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 for missing the deadline. However, if you have a valid reason for not filing your returns and the officer is satisfied with your reason, you may not have to pay the penalty. (Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for the Assessment Year 2023-24 was July 31, 2023. If you have missed the deadline, don’t panic. Approximately 14% of all taxpayers may not have submitted their ITRs by the deadline, according to a recent LocalCircles study. There are still options available to you. You can file a belated ITR, but there will be penalties and restrictions.

Filing Of ITR With Late Fees

If you failed to file an ITR by July 31st, you may still do so by December 31st, 2023, by paying a late charge and 1% punitive interest on your taxes. The Income Tax Act of 1961’s Section 234F penalizes people who file their ITRs after the due date by up to Rs 5,000, but if your annual gross income is less than Rs 5 lakh, the late filing fee is either eliminated or reduced to Rs 1,000.

Disadvantages Of Late Filing of ITR

There are some restrictions on claiming deductions or carrying losses forward, even if people can now file their income tax returns. If you have paid your taxes on time but did not file your income tax returns, you cannot file the returns or apply for a late filing request. The Income Tax Department may issue a notice under Section 271F for not filing your ITR.

Late Fine Waiver Available

You may have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 for missing the deadline. However, if you have a valid reason for not filing your returns and the officer is satisfied with your reason, you may not have to pay the penalty.

On the other hand, if you have underreported your income, you may have to pay a penalty of up to 200% of the tax payable. If you have paid taxes with interest after the deadline but have under-reported your income, the assessing officer may excuse your penalty and you may not have to pay a penalty, as per India Today.

Filing your income tax return late can have several disadvantages. For example, you may not be able to carry forward losses from business or capital gains, which means you won’t be able to use them to offset your income in future years.

Losses From House Property Can be Carried Forward

However, there are some exceptions to these rules. For example, losses from house property can still be carried forward even if you file your returns late. Additionally, some deductions or exemptions, such as the deduction for medical expenses, may still be available if you file your return late.

It’s important to note that the penalties and restrictions for filing a belated return may change from year to year. It’s always best to speak to a tax advisor to understand the latest rules and regulations before filing your return late.

