ITR Filing 2023: Taxpayers Must Verify Income Tax Return To Avoid Last Fee Up To Rs 5,000

Those who filed their ITR before July 31 can verify it without any penalty. However, if they fail to verify the ITR, it will be rejected and they will have to file a fresh ITR with a late fee of up to Rs 5,000.

If you have a pre-validated bank account for income tax refunds, you can choose this method. To do this, you will need to generate an EVC (Electronic Verification Code) from your bank ATM. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The income tax department has reminded taxpayers to verify their income tax returns (ITRs) within 30 days of filing them. If the ITR is not verified within the stipulated time, it will be rejected. So far, about 6.93 crore ITRs have been filed for the assessment year 2023-24 (AY2023-24), out of which 6.69 crore have been verified. For AY2023–24, the deadline to submit an ITR was July 31, 2023.

Statement From Income Tax Deparatment

The Income Tax deparatment reminded the taxpayers and said, “Dear Taxpayers, Do remember to verify your ITR within 30 days of filing. Delayed verification may lead to levy of late fee in accordance with provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Don’t delay, verify your ITR today!”

Check out its tweet on the the reminder:

Dear Taxpayers, Do remember to verify your ITR within 30 days of filing. Delayed verification may lead to levy of late fee in accordance with provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Don’t delay, verify your ITR today! pic.twitter.com/zZhKlpKUBB — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 27, 2023 Here are the few methods through which taxpayers can verify their ITRs, as per a report in News18.

Methods To Verify ITR

E-verification through bank account: If you have a pre-validated bank account for income tax refunds, you can choose this method. To do this, you will need to generate an EVC (Electronic Verification Code) from your bank ATM. Once you have the EVC, you can log in to your e-filing account and select the “E-Verify Return” option. Select the “Through Bank Account” option and enter the EVC. Click on the “E-Verify” button to complete the process.

If you have a pre-validated bank account for income tax refunds, you can choose this method. To do this, you will need to generate an EVC (Electronic Verification Code) from your bank ATM. Once you have the EVC, you can log in to your e-filing account and select the “E-Verify Return” option. Select the “Through Bank Account” option and enter the EVC. Click on the “E-Verify” button to complete the process. E-verification through ATM: If you do not have a pre-validated bank account, you can still e-verify your ITR through your ATM. To do this, you will need to insert your ATM card and enter your ATM PIN. The option to create an EVC for income tax filing should be chosen. Your registered mobile number and email address will receive an EVC. Log into your e-filing account, choose the EVC is already there option, and confirm it.

If you do not have a pre-validated bank account, you can still e-verify your ITR through your ATM. To do this, you will need to insert your ATM card and enter your ATM PIN. The option to create an EVC for income tax filing should be chosen. Your registered mobile number and email address will receive an EVC. Log into your e-filing account, choose the EVC is already there option, and confirm it. Through Aadhaar OTP: This method requires you to have a registered Aadhaar number and linked it with your PAN. To verify your ITR using Aadhaar OTP, log in to your e-filing account and select the “E-Verify Return” option. Enter your Aadhaar number and OTP, and click on “Continue” to complete the process.

This method requires you to have a registered Aadhaar number and linked it with your PAN. To verify your ITR using Aadhaar OTP, log in to your e-filing account and select the “E-Verify Return” option. Enter your Aadhaar number and OTP, and click on “Continue” to complete the process. Through Demat Account: This method requires you to have a demat account linked with your PAN. To verify your ITR using a demat account, log in to your e-filing account and select the “E-Verify Return” option. Select the “Demat Account” option and enter the EVC that is sent to your mobile number and email ID. Click on “E-Verify” to complete the process.

This method requires you to have a demat account linked with your PAN. To verify your ITR using a demat account, log in to your e-filing account and select the “E-Verify Return” option. Select the “Demat Account” option and enter the EVC that is sent to your mobile number and email ID. Click on “E-Verify” to complete the process. Through Net Banking: This method requires you to have a net banking account linked with your PAN. To verify your ITR using net banking, log in to your e-filing account and select the “E-Verify Return” option. Choose your bank and click the “Through Net Banking” option. Your browser will transport you to the net banking login page for your bank. After logging in, select “Continue” and then “Verify Your ITR.” You’ll be taken to the electronic filing portal. For the relevant ITR form, click “Verify” to finish the procedure.

