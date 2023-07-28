Home

ITR Filing 2023: What Is Nil Return And What Are The Benefits of Filing It | All You Need to Know

ITR Filing 2023: Using a NIL Return lets you tell the income tax office that you have no taxable income for that fiscal year.

If your income is less than Rs 2.5 lakhs, you have no tax responsibility and are consequently exempt from paying income tax.

New Delhi: Many people believe that they do not need to file an income tax return (ITR) if their income is below Rs 5 lakh, as they do not have to pay any tax. However, this is not entirely true. The Income Tax Act of India allows taxpayers to claim a rebate of Rs 12,500 under Section 87A if their total income is below Rs 5 lakh. This means that even though their income is below the exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh, they do not have to pay any tax because of the rebate.

What’s a NIL Return?

If your income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh, you have no tax responsibility and are consequently exempt from paying income tax. Even though you are not required to file an income tax return when you are not subject to the applicable tax bracket, you can. “Nil Return” is the name given to such an income tax return. Using a NIL Return lets you tell the income tax office that you have no taxable income for that fiscal year. Despite the fact that you are not required to file one, there are many benefits to doing so, as per Canara HSBC.

When Should You File a Nil Return?

You need to show your income tax return as proof of income. For example, you may need to provide your income tax return when you are applying for a visa or a loan.

You are just starting out, and your total income falls below the taxable limit, but you would like to keep a record. This is because there are several instances where income tax serves as proof of income, even if your income is below the taxable limit.

Benefits Of Filing a NIL Return:

Proof of income: A nil return can be used as proof of income for purposes such as applying for a visa or a loan.

A nil return can be used as proof of income for purposes such as applying for a visa or a loan. Proof of address: Nil returns are accepted as valid proof of address by passport applications.

Nil returns are accepted as valid proof of address by passport applications. Claiming TDS refund: If your employer has deducted TDS from your salary, you can claim a refund of the TDS by filing a nil return.

If your employer has deducted TDS from your salary, you can claim a refund of the TDS by filing a nil return. Establishing tax residency: Filing a nil return can help you establish your tax residency status, which can be important for things like claiming tax benefits or applying for a visa.

Filing a nil return can help you establish your tax residency status, which can be important for things like claiming tax benefits or applying for a visa. Carrying forward losses: If you incur losses in the stock market, you can carry them forward by filing a nil return.

Last Date Of Filing ITR

The due date for filing a nil income tax return is July 31 of the Assessment Year. This means that if your income is below the taxable limit for the financial year 2022–23, you must file your nil return by July 31, 2023. If you file your nil return after the due date, it will be considered a belated return. However, there are no late filing fees for belated nil returns.

