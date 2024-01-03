Home

Business

ITR Filing 2024: Taxpayers Must Know These Deadlines While Filing Income Tax Return, Check Full Calendar

Income Tax Return Deadlines: January 7 is the deadline to deposit Tax Deducted at Source and Tax Collected at Source for December 2023.

ITR Filing 2024 Calendar: January 15 is the last date for filing the quarterly statement of TCS deposited for quarter ending December 31, 2023.

ITR Filing 2024: Attention taxpayers! The Income Tax department has released the ITR Filing 2024 calendar. The taxpayers need to meet deadlines especially when it comes to income tax as it can help them avoid paying penalties. Check here for the details of the income tax-related deadlines from January to December 2024.

January 2024

January 7: It is the deadline to deposit Tax Deducted at Source and Tax Collected at Source for December 2023. January 7 is also the last date to deposit TDS for the period October-December 2023 under Section 192 (for Salaries paid), Section 194A (on Interest other than interest on securities), 194D (on Insurance commission), and 194H (on Commission and brokerage).

January 14: It is the last date to issue TDS certificates under Section 194-IA (TDS on payment made for buying immovable property excluding agricultural land), 194-IB (on monthly rent of a house exceeding Rs 50,000), and 194M (on payment made for contractual work).

January 15: It is the last date for filing the quarterly statement of TCS deposited for quarter ending December 31, 2023.

January 30: This is the last date for issuing TCS certificates regarding the tax collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

January 31: This is the last date for filing the quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, is January 31, 2024.

February 2024

February 7: This is the last date to deposit TDS/TCS for January 2024.

February 14: This is the last date to issue TDS certificate under Section 194-IA, Section 194-IB, and Section 194M for the tax deducted in December 2023.

February 15: This is the last date for issuing quarterly TDS certificates concerning tax deducted on income other than salaries for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

March 2024

March 2: This is the deadline to file challan statement for tax deducted under Section 194-IA, Section 194IB, and Section 194 M in January 2024.

March 7: This is the deadline to deposit TDS/TCS deducted in February 2024.

March 15: This is the deadline for depositing the fourth installment of advance tax for the financial year 2023-24.

March 17: This is the deadline for issuing TDS certificates for tax deducted under Section 194-IA, Section 194-IB, and Section 194 M for January 2024.

March 30: This is the deadline to file challan statement for tax deducted under Section 194-IA, Section 194-IB, and Section 194M in February 2024.

March 31: This is the deadline for concluding tax-saving activities for the financial year 2023-24.

April 2024

April 14: Income Tax department said it is the last day to issue TDS certificate for tax deducted under Sections 194-IA, Section 194-IB, and Section 194M and 194S in March 2024.

April 30: This is the last date for filing challan statement for the tax deducted under Sections 194-IA, Section 194-IB, and Section 194M and 194S in March 2024.

April 30: This is the due date to deposit tax deducted by an assessee for March 2024. It is also the deadline for depositing tax deducted under sections 192, 194A, 194D, and 194H for the January-March 2024 quarter.

May 2024

May 7: This is the deadline for depositing TDS and TCS for April 2024.

May 15: This is the deadline for issuing TDS certificates for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in March 2024.

May 15: This is the deadline for for filing the quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

May 30: This is the deadline for filing challan statement for TDS under sections 194-IA, 194M, 194-IB, and 194S for April 2024.

May 30: This is the deadline for issuing TCS certificates for the January-March 2024 quarter.

June 2024

June 7: It is the last date for depositing TDS and TCS for May 2024.

June 14: It is the last date for issuing TDS certificates for tax deducted under Section 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in April 2024.

June 15: It is the last date for depositing the initial installment of advance tax for FY 2024-25.

June 15: It is the last date for collection of TDS certificates – Form 16 from the employer and Form 16A from banks, mutual funds, companies.

June 30: It is the deadline for filing the challan statement under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S.

July 2024

July 7: This is the due date for depositing TDS and TCS for tax deducted in June 2024. This is also the due date for depositing TDS for the April to June 2024 quarter under sections 192, 194A, 194D, and 194H.

July 15: This is the due date for issuing TDS certificates for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in May 2024.

July 15: This is the due date for filing the quarterly statement of TCS deposited in the April to June 2024 quarter. It is also the last date for banks to upload the Form 15G/Form 15H declarations they have received.

July 30: This is the due date to collect the TCS certificate for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, applicable to tax collected on purchases of motor vehicles and overseas travel.

August 2024

August 7: It is the final day for depositing TDS and TCS for July 2024.

August 14: It is the final day to issue TDS certificates for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in June 2024.

August 15: It is the final day for issuing quarterly TDS certificates for tax deducted from payments other than salary (e.g., interest income, etc.) for the April-June quarter 2024.

August 30: It is the final day to file the challan statement for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for July 2024.

September 2024

September 7: This is the last day for depositing TDS and TCS for August 2024.

September 14: This is the last day to issue TDS certificates for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in July 2024.

September 15: This is the last day for depositing the second installment of advance tax for FY 2024-25.

September 30: This is the last day for submitting the audit report for FY 2023-24 for taxpayers not involved in international or specified domestic transactions. It is also the final day for filing the challan statement under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for August 2024.

October 2024

October 7: This is the last day for for depositing TDS and TCS in September 2024.

October 7: This is the last day to deposit TDS for the July-September quarter, 2024, for tax deducted under sections 192, 194A, 194D, and 194H.

October 15: This is the last day to issue TDS certificates for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194S, and 194M in August 2024. It is also the final day for filing the quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the July-September quarter, 2024.

October 30: Taxpayers should consider this as last day to file the challan statement for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in September 2024.

October 31: As per the income tax department, October 31 is the last date for filing the quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

November 2024

November 7: This will be the last day for depositing TDS and TCS deducted in October 2024.

November 14: This will be the last day for issuing TDS certificates for TDS deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in September 2024.

November 15: This will be the last day for issuing quarterly TDS certificates for tax deducted on payments other than salaries for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

November 30: It is the final date for filing the challan statement for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for October 2024.

December 2024

December 7: It is the final day to deposit TDS and TCS deducted in November 2024.

December 15: It is the final day for depositing the third installment of advance tax for FY 2024-25, if applicable.

December 30: It is the final day for filing the challan statement for tax deposited under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in November 2024.

December 31: It is the final day for filing belated or revised Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2023-24.

December 31: It is the final day for filing belated or revised Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2023-24.